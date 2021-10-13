UrduPoint.com

Kiev Should Contact European Supplies For Fuel Purchases - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) If Kiev intends to preserve gas transit it should turn to European supplies for fuel purchases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev is interested in preserving gas transit from Russia to the European Union via Ukraine.

"In this case, of course, Kiev should contact gas buyers, gas buyers in Europe. European companies, these are the companies that can conclude new long-term agreements with the Russian monopoly with increased volumes, taking into account the growing demand for blue fuel.That is, in order to transport something through the territory of Ukraine, you need someone to buy it. And these are just our customers in Europe," Peskov told reporters.

