Kiev Suggests Restricting Direct Russian Gas Supplies to EU Except for Via Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday published a new plan to tighten Russia sanctions that includes restrictions on direct Russian gas supplies to the European Union except for those delivered via the Ukrainian gas transportation system as well as shutting down Russia's use of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline.

"End the direct supply of Russian gas to the European Union (EU), except for through Ukraine. We propose sanctions resulting in the suspension of operations for all remaining Russian-controlled pipeline routes that are currently able to convey Russian-sourced natural gas to the European market, aside from any remaining flows directed via the Ukrainian gas transmission system, which has ample transit capacity," the plan, developed by the international expert group, headed by the presidential office's chief, Andriy Yermak, and former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, said.

The measure was expected to "end Russia's use of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline for gas deliveries to the EU," the document read.

The plan also suggested imposing sanctions to ban imports of Russian liquified natural gas to Europe.

The European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia since it launched over its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of deterring and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and sanctions have inflicted serious damage to the global economy.

In December 2022, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil abroad if supply contracts provide for a price cap mechanism.