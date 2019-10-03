UrduPoint.com
Kiev To Incorporate EU Rules Enabling New Russian Gas Transit Deal By 2019 End - Naftogaz

Thu 03rd October 2019

Ukraine will manage to incorporate EU regulations necessary for signing a new contract for Russian gas transit with Gazprom before the end of the year, and there will be no need to extend the existing deal, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Ukraine will manage to incorporate EU regulations necessary for signing a new contract for Russian gas transit with Gazprom before the end of the year, and there will be no need to extend the existing deal, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to extend the existing contract, expiring in the end of the year, by a period of one year if the two countries did not arrive at a new agreement.

"Putin has said that Russia is ready to sign a contract for gas transit under European rules if Ukraine incorporates these rules ... The Ukrainian government and the regulator say that Ukraine will succeed in incorporating the European rules before the end of the year," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

