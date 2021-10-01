Kiev to Replace Hungary With Poland, Slovakia, Romania as Sources of Reverse Gas Imports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Ukraine lost the possibility of virtual reverse gas imports from Hungary after Gazprom stopped transit in this direction through the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS), imports will be redirected to the points of connection with Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukrainian GTS Operator's spokeswoman Olga Belkova said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian GTS Operator said that Gazprom had suspended gas transit to Hungary via Ukraine, as new contracts between Hungary and Gazprom, providing for the supply of 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year via Serbia (from the TurkStream) and 1 billion billion cubic meters of gas per year via Austria, entered into force.

"Accordingly, now we are limited in our capabilities and will be forced to redirect all our agreements to other points of connection ” with Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and we will support our own needs at the expense of those connections," Belkova said.