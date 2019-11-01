UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Wants To Discuss Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine At Normandy-Format Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:29 PM

Kiev Wants to Discuss Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine at Normandy-Format Meeting

Ukraine wants to discuss Russian gas transit through the country after current contract expiration on January 1, 2020, at the next meeting of the Normandy Four leaders, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ukraine wants to discuss Russian gas transit through the country after current contract expiration on January 1, 2020, at the next meeting of the Normandy Four leaders, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.

"It is impossible to escape this subject [Russian gas transit], but this is not the basis for restoring peace in Ukraine.

This is an important part of the negotiations, this is important for Ukraine, as the 10-year contract is expiring, and there is a possibility [for the Russian and Ukrainian leaders] to meet. Obviously, the leaders cannot fail to seize this opportunity," Prystaiko said at a briefing, as aired by Ukrainian broadcasters.

Meanwhile, the date of the next Normandy-format summit remains unknown.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia January Gas 2020

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says time has come to get rid of "f ..

13 minutes ago

JUI-F bars female journalist for covering Azadi Ma ..

1 minute ago

Lebanese banks resumes business after 2 week clos ..

4 minutes ago

Duke & Duchess of Cambridge sends condolence messa ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan waives off passport, 10- ..

1 minute ago

Principal forms committee to probe Emergency deptt ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.