Kiev Wants to Discuss Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine at Normandy-Format Meeting

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ukraine wants to discuss Russian gas transit through the country after current contract expiration on January 1, 2020, at the next meeting of the Normandy Four leaders, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday.

"It is impossible to escape this subject [Russian gas transit], but this is not the basis for restoring peace in Ukraine.

This is an important part of the negotiations, this is important for Ukraine, as the 10-year contract is expiring, and there is a possibility [for the Russian and Ukrainian leaders] to meet. Obviously, the leaders cannot fail to seize this opportunity," Prystaiko said at a briefing, as aired by Ukrainian broadcasters.

Meanwhile, the date of the next Normandy-format summit remains unknown.