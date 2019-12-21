Kiev Will Drop $7.4Bln Anti-Monopoly Claims Against Gazprom Under Settlement Deal- Gazprom

The Ukrainian government will drop $7.4 billion anti-monopoly claims against Russian gas giant Gazprom under the latest settlement agreement allowing the two companies to settle all existing disputes until December 29, a representative of Gazprom said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Ukrainian government will drop $7.4 billion anti-monopoly claims against Russian gas giant Gazprom under the latest settlement agreement allowing the two companies to settle all existing disputes until December 29, a representative of Gazprom said on Saturday.

"All [will be settled] until December 29," the representative said, when asked on the timeline of concluding an agreement on dropping anti-monopoly claims and paying Naftogaz under the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling.

He added that these claims account for $7.4 billion at the current exchange rate.

Gazprom's representative also said that the company would pay the Ukrainian company $2.9 billion as ruled by the Stockholm arbitration court.

On Friday, Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk.