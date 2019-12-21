UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Will Drop $7.4Bln Anti-Monopoly Claims Against Gazprom Under Settlement Deal- Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:19 PM

Kiev Will Drop $7.4Bln Anti-Monopoly Claims Against Gazprom Under Settlement Deal- Gazprom

The Ukrainian government will drop $7.4 billion anti-monopoly claims against Russian gas giant Gazprom under the latest settlement agreement allowing the two companies to settle all existing disputes until December 29, a representative of Gazprom said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Ukrainian government will drop $7.4 billion anti-monopoly claims against Russian gas giant Gazprom under the latest settlement agreement allowing the two companies to settle all existing disputes until December 29, a representative of Gazprom said on Saturday.

"All [will be settled] until December 29," the representative said, when asked on the timeline of concluding an agreement on dropping anti-monopoly claims and paying Naftogaz under the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling.

He added that these claims account for $7.4 billion at the current exchange rate.

Gazprom's representative also said that the company would pay the Ukrainian company $2.9 billion as ruled by the Stockholm arbitration court.

On Friday, Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Company Minsk Stockholm Kiev December Gas All Government Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

One killed, two injured on road in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

Tokyo Has No Plans to Join US-Led Security Coaliti ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for local govt and Forest, Syed Nas ..

6 minutes ago

38 PhD, 118 M.Phil and 1467 Masters, Bachelor degr ..

6 minutes ago

Russia May Extend Gas Transit Deal With Ukraine Be ..

6 minutes ago

No encroachments to be allowed in parks

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.