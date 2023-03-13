UrduPoint.com

Published March 13, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The ten largest arms companies in the United States and Europe increased their turnover by 7.5% in the last quarter of 2022 due to the growing needs of Ukraine, a Spanish news outlet reported on Monday.

At the moment, the arms manufacturers have a promising future, as Ukraine needs a huge amount of weapons to confront Russia, El Pais newspaper reported.

In addition, the newspaper cited the intention of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to buy Expal, a leading ammunition manufacturer in Spain, as an example of the expanding arms industry.

The German company's offer amounts to about 1.2 billion Euros ($1.28 billion), the newspaper said, citing sources, adding that two years ago Expal was worth half as much.

