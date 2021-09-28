(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The sharp reaction of the Ukrainian authorities to Hungary's long-term gas supplies contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom does not require any retaliatory actions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The Hungarian government and Gazprom signed a contract for supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually until the end of 2036. Kiev expressed disappointment with the contract to supply gas in circumvention of Ukraine, saying this undermines positive trends in relations with Hungary. Kiev plans to appeal to the European Commission.

"Such a reaction does not require any retaliatory actions.

We are implementing our bilateral relations with Hungary. We are talking about a long-term contract, which, in fact, will guarantee reliable, predictable, regular supplies of the blue fuel to Hungary along the guaranteed, economically profitable routes," Peskov told reporters.

The official noted that the contract did not violate anyone's rights and international norms.

"Nobody's rights are violated here, no norms of international trade are violated here, and hardly any country, including Ukraine, has the right to interfere in this aspect of the Russian-Hungarian relations," Peskov added.