King Charles III Will Not Pay Taxes on Estate Inherited From Elizabeth II - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) UK King Charles III will not pay tax on inheritance from deceased Queen Elizabeth II, but will voluntarily continue to pay income tax like his mother, UK media reported on Tuesday.

According to the amendment to the law, agreed in 1993 by then UK Prime Minister John Major, any property transferred "from sovereign to sovereign" will not be subject to the 40% tax, which is levied on assets valued at more than 325,000 Pounds ($375,000), The Guardian reported.

Queen Elizabeth II announced in 1992 that she would pay income tax on a voluntary basis from 1993, the newspaper reported.

Charles III declared that he would follow his mother's example.

According to the newspaper, the property of the royal family is estimated at 15.2 billion pounds in assets. It includes the royal archives and a collection of paintings.

On September 8, Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed King on Saturday.