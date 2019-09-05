UrduPoint.com
Kinnow Exporters For Opening Of All Points Of Entry To China

Thu 05th September 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :China, a major market for Pakistani kinnow, ought to be urgently approached to help open all its entry points including its CPEC route to facilitate timely access of the perishable item in the coming season.

Ahmad Jawad, an active member of FPCCI Standing Committee on Horticulture Exports and Secretary General (Federal) of Businessmen Panel (BMP) here on Thursday said that prudent measures on part of Ministry of Commerce officials are required to facilitate the particular trade.

"China holds a market for a minimum of 100,000 tones of Pakistani kinnow due to their high demand and it depends how we tap this big opportunity," he told APP.

Mentioning that CPEC is poised to give tremendous boost to the horticulture industry in Pakistan, Jawad said country is expected to have an almost 20 percent surge in its exports of the fruit this year.

In reply to a query, he said kinnow (mandarin) have always been considered as a traditional symbol of good fortune in many of the far eastern countries and fortunately Pakistan along with China has also managed to capture markets for citrus in Philippines.

He, however, also referred to new standards of imports being adopted by Japan and Korea along with UK and Australia.

Emphasizing that departments concerned and ministries of the government, both at provincial and federal levels, need to help growers in enhancing the quality, he said the latter are themselves very conscious to overcome any shortcomings on their part.

