Kirby Says Debt Ceiling Situation Will Not Impact US Ability to Support Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The ongoing negotiations to raise the United States' debt ceiling will not impact the country's ability to support Ukraine regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"As for the debt ceiling deal: no matter what happens in the halls of Congress, there won't be an effect on our ability to support Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US House of Representatives is slated to vote later on Wednesday on a deal struck between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling for two years in exchange for limited fiscal reforms.

The US government could default on its financial obligations as early as June 5 if an agreement is not finalized, according to the Treasury Department.