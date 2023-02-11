Kirby Says No Surprise Price Cap Makes Russia Cut Oil Output, US Seeks to Balance Markets

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Russia's move to cut oil production is no surprise as a reaction to the price cap, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday, noting that the United States is working with partners to better balance supply and demand.

"This move, if it proves to be true, doesn't come as a big surprise as a reaction to the price cap," Kirby told a briefing. "What the United States will do, has done and continues to do is work with the allies and partners to make sure we can better balance supply and demand."