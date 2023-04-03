UrduPoint.com

Kirby Says US Was Informed In Advance Of OPEC+ Decision To Cut Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:07 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The White House was informed in advance of OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production over the weekend, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"As for a heads up, yes, we were given a heads up," Kirby said during a press briefing

