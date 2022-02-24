MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida ordered the government on Thursday to respond to the crisis in Ukraine across four policy tracks, which includes minimization of the negative effect on Japan's economy, the prime minister's office said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister convened a meeting of the country's national security council, during which he gave his instructions to relevant ministries.

"Keep the negative impacts upon Japan's economy and society to a minimum, including by engaging in all possible means to ensure a stable supply of energy," the office said in a statement.

Kishida's other orders are to collect information and properly assess the situation; respond to future circumstances while cooperating with the Group of Seven and the international community; do everything to ensure safety of Japanese citizens in Ukraine.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering of the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.