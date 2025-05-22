Kissan Ittehad Chief Praises Armed Forces For Victory Against Indian Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Thursday paid tributes to the armed forces for their decisive victory against Indian aggression, commending their valour and professionalism.
Addressing a press conference, he affirmed the farming community's unwavering support for the military in defending the homeland, adding that the entire nation stands united behind the brave armed forces of Pakistan, acknowledging their unwavering courage, professionalism and sacrifice in defending the motherland.
Khalid Khokhar also congratulated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, lauding his leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq.
"On behalf of the farming communities across the country, I extend heartfelt congratulations to General Asim Munir. His promotion is a testament to his outstanding professional capabilities, dedication and bravery ," he added.
He further said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan gave a strong and timely response to Indian hostilities, destroying key military installations and making the nation proud with their swift and strategic actions.
He emphasized that border security and food security are equally critical for national stability.
“The farming community is always prepared to make any sacrifice for the defense, development and prosperity of our country. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our courageous armed forces,” he remarked.
President Kissan Ittehad further said that the armed forces successfully exposed the "India-Israel nexus," showcasing Pakistan Army’s strength and reaffirming its status as one of the finest military forces globally. "This victory has been acknowledged by the international community as a significant achievement," he added.
Underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to peace, Khokhar warned that any act of aggression against the country would be met with a resolute and powerful response. “We will defend every inch of our motherland,” he said.
He also praised the armed forces for shooting down Indian jets and drones, describing it as a landmark success in modern warfare. "The operation not only paralyzed the Indian defense network but also demonstrated Pakistan’s military capability to the world," he added.
Criticizing Indian threats to block Pakistan’s water and target civilian populations, Khokhar warned that any such actions would be met with an even more destructive response. “If India attempts to harm our agriculture by blocking water, it will face severe consequences,” he concluded.
