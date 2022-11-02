UrduPoint.com

Kissan Package To Bring Agriculture Revolution With Bumper Production: Meher Kashif Younis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal Government's unprecedented Kissan package of Rs 1.8 trillion will bring agricultural revolution in the country and help meet ever increasing food requirements of a growing population.

This was stated by Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis. Addressing a delegation of women psychiatrists from University of Kohsar led by Shaista Mobeen, he said that for the first time since the creation of Pakistan such a huge incentive had been offered to farmers to meet their needs without cumbersome procedures, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The FTO coordinator said that it was high time that growers took full advantage of the package and ensure timely cultivation of crops for better yields. "The Kissan package covers provision of subsidized electricity and fertilizers, free seeds in flood hit arable areas, and interest free production loans," he added.

"It is the government's responsibility to ensure timely distribution of the offered package throughout the country, irrespective of any political alignments," he said.

The phenomenal package would pay dividends in the days to come when Pakistan would export its surplus agriculture produce global markets, he added.

"Agricultural sector plays a strategic role in the process of economic development of a country and it has already made a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of advanced countries. Hence, its role in the economic development of less developed countries is of vital importance," he stressed.

He further said that countries with low per capita real income were focusing on agriculture and other Primary industries. Describing agriculture as the backbone of national economy, Meher said it was also very important for the socioeconomic development of the country.

Leader of the delegation Shaista Mobeen said the package would definitely help poor peasants to meet their requirements, especially those in the flood-hit areas. It would not only boost production, but also better their living standards.

