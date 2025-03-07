Open Menu

Kitchen Items’ Prices Dip By 0.09pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Kitchen Items’ prices dip by 0.09pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.09 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on March 6, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 320.04 points as compared to 320.32 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 0.87 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed decrease of 0.20 per cent and went down to 309.33 points from last week’s 309.94 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, went down by 0.19 percent, 0.16 percent, 0.12 percent and 0.03 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49%) items increased, 20 (39.22%) items decreased and 18 (35.29%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions (5.

59%), tea packet (4.47%), garlic (3.89%), tomatoes (3.60%), pulse gram (3.49%), pulse mash (2.82%), potatoes (2.60%), diesel (2.00%), pulse masoor (1.50%) and petrol (0.24%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included bananas (9.79%), sugar (3.15%), LPG (2.64%), eggs (2.52%), lawn (0.55%), mutton (0.33%), wheat flour (0.22%), long cloth and gur (0.17%) each, cigarettes and beef (0.06%) each and rice irri-6/9 (0.01%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included onions (64.92%), tomatoes (57.05%), wheat flour (36.81%), chilies powder (20.00%), electricity charges for q1 (18.92%), tea packet (14.92%), pulse mash (14.68%), pulse masoor (12.33%), diesel (9.91%), rice basmati broken (9.55%), petrol (8.55%) and LPG (2.54%)

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included ladies sandal (75.09%), bananas (30.96%), pulse moong (26.90%), powdered milk (25.86%), beef (22.51%), pulse gram (21.73%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (16.12%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (14.32%), shirting (14.13%), eggs (13.52%), firewood (11.07%) and georgette (10.89%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

17 minutes ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

17 minutes ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

2 hours ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

2 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

2 hours ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

2 hours ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business