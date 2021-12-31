UrduPoint.com

Kitchen Items' Prices Ease 0.50 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 04:54 PM

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 30, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.50 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 30, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.50 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 167.98 points against 168.83 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data.

The food commodities that contributed in decline in weekly inflation included tomatoes, the prices of which decreased by 30.92 percent on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis.

Other food commodities that witnessed decline in prices included potatoes (7.92%), chilies powdered (5.78%), onions (2.39%), wheat flour (0.42%), pulse Mash (0.22%). Among non-food items, the prices of LPG went down b 1.59% during the week.

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included tomatoes (39.55%), pulse Moong (24.73%), onions (17.85%), Eggs (9.00%) and potatoes (6.55%).

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed increase on WoW basis, included bananas (3.19%), chicken (2.16%), tea prepared (2.05%), eggs (1.45%) and pulse Masoor (1.10%) The items that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included electricity for Q1 (83.95%), LPG (68.30%), cooking oil 5 litre (59.06%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (55.71%), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (55.24%), mustard oil (52.72%), gents sponge chappal (50.25%), washing soap (45.

28%), gents sandal (44.49%), pulse Masoor (36.08%), petrol (35.42%) and diesel (26.72%).

Meanwhile, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 20.05 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.47 percent decrease and went down to 176.77 this week from 177.60 points in last week.

The SPI for the income group up t rs17,732 witnessed decrease of 0.80 percent by falling from 177.82 points last week to 176.40 points during the week under review.

Likewise, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also decreased by 0.72 percent, 0.61 percent, 0.54 percent and 0.40 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 07 (13.72%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.

More Stories From Business

