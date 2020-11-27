UrduPoint.com
Kitchen Items' Prices Ease 0.92 Pc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:39 PM

Kitchen items' prices ease 0.92 pc

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 26, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.92 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 26, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.92 percent as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 141.74 points against 143.05 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.48 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.01 percent decrease and went down from 150.95 points in last week to 149.42 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 1.05 percent, 0.99, percent; 0.97 percent and 0.83 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 10 items decreased, 11 items increased while that of 30 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, chicken, sugar, gram pulse, mash pulse, moong pulse, masoor pulse, wheat flour and potatoes.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included bananas, eggs, firewood, garlic, cooked daal, cooked beef, gur, mutton, beef, mustard oil and milk (fresh).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati), rice (Irri 6/9), bread, curd, milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee (both loose and tin), salt, chillies, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, energy, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, LPG Cylinder, telephone call and toilet soap.

According to PBS analysis, the decrease in prices was mainly due to fall in prices of food items i.e. tomatoes (10.26%), onions (8.48%), chicken (8.28%), sugar (4.78%), pulse gram (0.75%), pulse mash (0.73%), pulse moong (0.49%),pulse masoor (0.25%), wheat flour bag (0.20%) and potatoes (0.17%) with joint impact of (-1.01) into the overall SPI for combined group of (-0.92%)�./395/

