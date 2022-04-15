UrduPoint.com

Kitchen Items' Prices Ease As SPI Goes Down By 0.68 Pc

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 04:19 PM

Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI goes down by 0.68 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 14 for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.68 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 14 for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.68 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 173.27 points against 174.45 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.44 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.01 percent decrease and went down from 184.35 points in last week to 182.48 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.95 percent, 0.

80 percent, 0.73 percent and 0.56 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased and 24 (47.06%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included tomatoes (34.14%), onions (8.46%), potatoes (3.73%), garlic (3.68%), bananas (2.61%), mustard oil (0.34%), wheat flour (0.33%) and sugar (0.25%), non-food items, LPG (1.25%) and firewood (0.80%).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included cigarettes (5.46%), eggs (2.12%) and pulse masoor (1.15%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included chillies powdered (39.50%), pulse moong (26.95%), potatoes (22.36%), eggs (20.13%) and sugar (11.02%).

The commodities that witnessed decline in prices included tomatoes (85.04%), lpg (79.12%), garlic (77.00%), onions (67.68%), cooking oil 5 litre (58.14%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (57.31%), mustard oil (56.76%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (56.45%), pulse masoor (42.51%), washing soap (38.83%), petrol (35.25%) and diesel (27.00%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Oil Price April All From Wheat Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhan ..

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts

11 minutes ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs4.85

27 minutes ago
 France Starts Investigation of Sexual Harassment C ..

France Starts Investigation of Sexual Harassment Cases in Ecole Polytechnique - ..

12 seconds ago
 Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in ..

Jemima Khan reacts to protests outside her home in London

44 minutes ago
 Kremlin Has No Doubt That All Tasks of Special Ope ..

Kremlin Has No Doubt That All Tasks of Special Operation in Ukraine Will Be Fulf ..

14 seconds ago
 China Ready to Develop Cooperation With CSTO - Top ..

China Ready to Develop Cooperation With CSTO - Top Lawmaker

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.