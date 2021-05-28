UrduPoint.com
Kitchen Items' Prices Ease As SPI Inflation Falls 0.63 Pc

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:17 PM

Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI inflation falls 0.63 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 27, for the combined consumption group, decreased by 0.63 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on May 27, for the combined consumption group, decreased by 0.63 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 149.29 points against 150.23 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.34 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.48 percent decrease and went down to 160.06 this week from 160.83 points in last week.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22, 888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.

57 percent, 0.58 percent and 0.62 percent and 0.76 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 10 items decreased, 12 items increased while that of 29 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken, onions, bananas, garlic, potatoes, eggs, moong pulse, sugar, mash pulse and wheat flour.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included LPG Cylinder, tomatoes, masoor pulse, gur, beef, gram pulse, mutton, mustard oil, curd, washing soap, milk (fresh) and powdered milk.

The commodities that witnessed no change in prices included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri-6/9), bread, cooking oil (loose) vegetable ghee (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), salt (powdered), chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

