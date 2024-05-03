Kitchen Items’ Prices Ease As Weekly Inflation Falls By 1%
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of one per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on May 02, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 316.95 points as compared to 320.14 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 24.37 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, decreased by 1.09 per cent and went down to 306.26 points from last week’s 309.64 points.
The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, decreased by 1.12 percent, 1.02 percent, 1.04 and 0.95 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.42%) items increased, 18 (35.29%) items decreased and 18 (35.29%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (22.05%), chicken (8.03%), onions (7.71%), wheat flour (6.88%), bananas (5.25%), diesel (2.89%), chilies powder (2.59%), LPG (2.36%), petrol (1.84%), pulse masoor (1.25%) and pulse moong (0.90%).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included potatoes (6.06%), salt powder (0.91%), garlic (0.85%), powder milk (0.70%), mutton (0.65%), eggs (0.53%), cigarettes (0.51%), curd (0.46%) and beef (0.45%).
On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included bananas (37.76%), wheat flour (23.15%), cooking oil 5 litre (20.45%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (17.10%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (16.75%), mustard oil (12.74%), eggs (10.46%), LPG (8.52%), chicken (3.99%) and diesel (2.04%).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for Q1 ( 570.00%), onions (145.15%), tomatoes (79.43%), garlic (72.46%), chilies powder (71.96%), salt powder (33.07%), energy saver (29.83%), shirting (29.71%), gents sandal (25.01%), pulse mash (24.72%), gur (24.49%) and beef (23.96%).
Recent Stories
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,400 per tola to Rs 239,60010 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan possess huge potential to become financial hub for Central Asia50 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 20247 hours ago
-
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan15 hours ago
-
Trained manpower imperative for food security: Dr Sarwar18 hours ago
-
Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)18 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.316 billion19 hours ago
-
WWF-Pakistan rolls out regenerative agriculture practices initiative19 hours ago
-
Govt to equip agri-sector with modern technology: Rana Tanveer19 hours ago
-
US trade gap wider than anticipated in March19 hours ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneurs asked for exploring business opportunities in Ethiopia19 hours ago