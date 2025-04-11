Open Menu

Kitchen Items’ Prices Ease By 0.83pc

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Kitchen Items’ prices ease by 0.83pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.83 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 10, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 317.12 points as compared to 319.79 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 2.81 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.98 per cent and went down to 305.65 points from last week’s 308.66 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, went down by 0.99 percent, 0.91 percent, 92 percent and 0.75 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 26 (50.98%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included garlic (14.73%), tomatoes (12.82%), onions (11.40%), chicken (8.05%), eggs (7.40%), bananas (6.72%), wheat flour (4.74%) and potatoes (2.33%).

The commodities which recorded decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included pulse gram (1.63%), LPG (0.64%), beef and curd (0.59%) each, long cloth (0.54%), gur (0.46%), pulse moong (0.35%), salt powder (0.26%), pulse masoor (0.24%), mutton (0.20%) and cigarettes (0.06%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included onions (71.17%), wheat flour (34.87%), tomatoes (31.07%), chilies powder (20.00%), garlic (19.79%), electricity charges for Q1 (18.92%), tea packet (16.98%), eggs (15.04%), pulse mash (13.35%), petrol (11.89%) and diesel (8.29%)

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included ladies sandal (55.62%), pulse moong (27.55%), powdered milk (25.74%), beef (21.32%), pulse gram (19.83%), sugar (18.77%), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.21%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (15.66%), cooked daal (12.77%), lawn printed (12.52%), georgette (10.54%) and firewood (10.53%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

10 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business