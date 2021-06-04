UrduPoint.com
Kitchen Items' Prices Ease Further As SPI Falls 0.63 Pc

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

Kitchen items' prices ease further as SPI falls 0.63 pc

The prices of kitchen items witnessed further decline for the second consecutive week as the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 3, for the combined consumption group, decreased by 0.61 percent as compared to the previous week

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 148.38 points against 149.29 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.12 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.47 percent decrease and went down to 159.31 this week from 160.06 points in last week.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also decreased by 0.

65 percent, 0.66 percent and 0.75 percent and 0.55 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 7 items decreased, 20 items increased while that of 24 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, moong pulse, wheat flour, rice (Irri 6/9), gram pulse and mash pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included LPG Cylinder, tomatoes, garlic, onions, potatoes, eggs, milk (fresh), masoor pulse, gur, beef, curd, cooked daal, mustard oil, cooked beef, mutton, rice (Basmati broken), washing soap, milk (powdered), vegetable ghee and sugar.

The commodities that witnessed no change in prices included rice bread, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt, chilies, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, matchbox, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

