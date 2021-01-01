UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kitchen Items' Prices Ease More As SPI Falls By 0.69 Pc

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Kitchen items' prices ease more as SPI falls by 0.69 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 31st, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.69 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 31st, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.69 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 139.92 points against 140.89 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 6.13 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.80 percent decrease and went down from 145.85 points in last week to 144.68 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month decreased by 0.

80 percent, 0.74 percent, 0.74 and 0.63 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 10 items decreased, 15 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included onions, potatoes, chicken, tomatoes, garlic, gram pulse, bananas, masoor pulse, gur and fresh milk.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included sugar, mash pulse, mustard oil, vegetable ghee (loose), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), moong pulse, prepared tea, eggs, mutton, wheat flour, beef, firewood, LPG Cylinder and cooked daal.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9), bread, curd, powdered milk, salt, chilies, packet tea, cooked beef, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges,, energy saver, ,washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel ,telephone call and toilet soap.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price December All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

KPK Chief Minister says Hindu saint’s shrine to ..

2 minutes ago

Kick-start Your New Year Fitness Resolutions with ..

23 minutes ago

SCCI welcomes reduction in customs values on Afgha ..

1 minute ago

Electric fan exports increases 15.54% in 5 months

1 minute ago

Iran says Soleimani killers 'not safe on Earth'

1 minute ago

Maldives projects 13.5 percent real GDP growth for ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.