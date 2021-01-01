Kitchen items' prices ease more as SPI falls by 0.69 pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 31st, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.69 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on December 31st, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.69 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 139.92 points against 140.89 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 6.13 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.80 percent decrease and went down from 145.85 points in last week to 144.68 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month decreased by 0.

80 percent, 0.74 percent, 0.74 and 0.63 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 10 items decreased, 15 items increased while that of 26 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included onions, potatoes, chicken, tomatoes, garlic, gram pulse, bananas, masoor pulse, gur and fresh milk.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included sugar, mash pulse, mustard oil, vegetable ghee (loose), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), moong pulse, prepared tea, eggs, mutton, wheat flour, beef, firewood, LPG Cylinder and cooked daal.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9), bread, curd, powdered milk, salt, chilies, packet tea, cooked beef, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges,, energy saver, ,washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel ,telephone call and toilet soap.