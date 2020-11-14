Kitchen items' prices ease slightly as SPI falls 0.07 pc

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 12, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal decrease of 0.07 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 142.71 points against 142.81 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.68 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.32 percent decrease and went down from 150.84 points in last week to 150.35 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 0.33 percent, 0.16, percent; 0.01 percent and 0.07 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 18 items increased while that of 22 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included electricity charges, tomatoes, moong pulse, gur, garlic, gram pulse, onions, wheat flour, mutton, masoor pulse and rice (Irri 6/9).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, bananas, match box, cooked beef, cooked daal, sugar, potatoes, georgette, mustard oil, mash pulse, washing soap, eggs, LPG Cylinder, vegetable ghee, curd, firewood, milk (powdered) and beef.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), bread, milk (fresh), cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt, chillies, tea (packet) tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, ladies sandal, gs charges, energy saver, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

According to PBS analysis, this nominal decrease was mainly due to a fall in prices of food items including tomatoes (2.75%), pulse moong (1.42%), gur (1.15%), garlic (1.00%), pulse gram (0.98%), onions (0.59%), wheat flour (0.47%), mutton (0.31%), pulse masoor (0.26%) and rice Irri 6/9 (0.17%) and among non-food items electricity for Q1 (2.78%), with joint impact of (-0.53) into the overall SPI for combined group of (-0.07%)�395/