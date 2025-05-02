Kitchen Items’ Prices Up By 0.15pc
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.15 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 30, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 309.31 points as compared to 308.86 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 2.41 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.07 per cent and went up to 297.93 points from last week’s 297.71 points.
The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, went up 0.10 percent, 0.11 percent, 14 percent and 0.17 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 11 (11.57%) items decreased and 28 (54.90%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Eggs (5.55%), Chicken (1.84%), LPG (1.03%), Gur (0.59%), Bread (0.55%), Bananas (0.54%), Pulse Moong (0.52%), Sugar (0.26%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.18%) and Long Cloth (0.04%).
The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Onions (5.59%), Tomatoes (4.56%), Garlic (1.78%), Pulse Mash (1.57%), Wheat Flour (1.43%), Mustard Oil (0.77%), Rice IRRI-6/9 (0.59%) and Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (0.31%).
Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included Onions (69.09%), Garlic (33.73%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (29.40%), Tomatoes (27.48%), Wheat Flour (26.64%), Potatoes (21.63%), Tea Lipton (16.98%), Pulse Mash (16.69%), Chilies Powder (13.45%), petrol (11.62%) and Diesel (8.19%).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included Ladies Sandal (55.62%), Pulse Moong (28.67%), Powdered Milk (22.26%), Pulse Gram (22.09%), Beef (18.22%), Bananas (18.18%), Sugar (16.54%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (14.93%), Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (13.88%), Firewood (10.35%), Lawn Printed (10.33%) and Georgette (9.90%).
