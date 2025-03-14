Kitchen Items’ Prices Up By 0.22pc
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.22 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on March 13, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 320.75 points as compared to 320.04 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 0.22 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed increase of 0.10 per cent and went up to 309.65 points from last week’s 309.33 points.
The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, went up by 0.17 percent, 0.18 percent, 0.22 percent and 0.25 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 15 (29.41%) items decreased and 24 (47.06%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions (16.71%), potatoes (6.59%), garlic (5.29%), pulse gram (1.91%), eggs (1.55%), tea lipton (1.13%), pulse mash (0.49%) and tea prepared (0.39%).
The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (36.43%), chicken (6.40%), bananas (6.05%), sugar (5.69%), LPG (1.44%), georgette & gur (1.32%) each, bread (1.13%), beef (0.57%), pulse moong (0.28%) and cigarettes (0.27%).
Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease onions (72.32%), tomatoes (51.96%), wheat flour (36.20%), chilies powder (20.00%), electricity charges for Q1 (18.92%), tea lipton (15.89%), pulse mash (14.98%), pulse masoor (12.38%), diesel (9.91%), petrol (8.55%) and LPG (5.35%),
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included ladies sandal (75.09%), pulse moong (26.84%), powdered milk (25.93%), beef (21.35%), pulse gram (19.42%), chicken (18.72%), sugar (18.55%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (16.13%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (15.34%), shirting (12.98%), georgette (11.21%) and firewood (11.07%).
Recent Stories
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Business
-
Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.22pc5 minutes ago
-
Preparation of draft action plan for economic uplift is a positive step: FCCI president5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Oman agree to activate joint business Council, strengthen trade ties16 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister, EU ambassador discuss ways to strengthen business ties2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 20256 hours ago
-
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne15 hours ago
-
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne15 hours ago
-
Khurram urges role of private sector investors for country’s uplift15 hours ago
-
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan18 hours ago
-
SECP facilitates sale of life insurance Savings Products via technology-based distribution Channels21 hours ago