Open Menu

Kitchen Items’ Prices Up By 0.38pc, Decelerates To 0.32pc On YoY Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.38pc, decelerates to 0.32pc on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), went up by 0.38 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on February 27, and decelerated to 0.32 percent on Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 320.32 points as compared to 319.12 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 0.32 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed increase of 0.36 per cent and went down to 309.94 points from last week’s 308.82 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, went up by 0.38 percent, 0.37 percent, 0.42 percent and 0.33 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 21 (41.

18%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tea packet (6.62%), bread (1.67%), pulse mash (1.12%), mustard oil (1.08%), garlic (1.00%), LPG (0.37%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.32%), pulse gram (0.21%) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.11%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (11.49%), bananas (8.32%), eggs (5.43%), chicken (4.13%), potatoes (2.79%), onions (2.04%), beef (1.68%), sugar (1.55%) and cigarettes (0.51%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included onions (50.26%), tomatoes (48.14%), wheat flour (36.99%), chilies powder (20.00%), electricity charges for q1 (18.92%), pulse mash (12.16%), tea packet (12.09%), pulse masoor (11.23%), rice basmati broken (8.47%), diesel (8.07%), petrol (6.97%) and LPG (0.84%)

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included, ladies sandal (75.09%), pulse moong (28.47%), bananas (27.78%), pulse gram (25.93%), powdered milk (25.86%), beef (24.12%), potatoes (23.24%), garlic (17.26%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (16.29%), shirting (14.11%), firewood (12.73%) and georgette (10.89%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

16 minutes ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

45 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

1 hour ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

1 hour ago
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

2 hours ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

2 hours ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

3 hours ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business