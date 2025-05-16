Open Menu

Kitchen Items’ Prices Up By 1.03pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), increased by 1.03 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on May 15, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 313.24 points as compared to 310.05 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 1.29 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.92 per cent and went up to 300.97 points from last week’s 298.24 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, went up 1.02 percent, 0.98 percent, 1.06 percent and 1.03 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Chicken (15.

95%), Eggs (8.34%), Sugar (1.97%), Long Cloth (1.74%), Powdered Milk (1.59%), Gur (1.48%), Pulse Gram (0.94%), Lawn Printed (0.77%), Mutton (0.62%), Cooked Beef (0.49%) and Energy Saver (0.31%).

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Tomatoes (5.20%), Garlic (3.45%), Onions (2.57%), Potatoes (1.93%), Tea Lipton (1.14%), LPG (0.90%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.54%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.38%) and Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (0.23%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase included Ladies Sandal (55.62%), Chicken (47.22%), Pulse Moong (29.02%), Powdered Milk (24.02%), Sugar (21.87%), Bananas (20.80%), Pulse Gram (20.74%), Beef (18.00%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (13.62%), LPG (12.13%), Lawn Printed (11.18%) and Firewood (10.44%).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices on year-on-year basis included Onions (53.29%), Garlic (33.18%), Potatoes (29.84%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (29.40%), Tomatoes (23.61%), Wheat Flour (21.02%), Tea Lipton (17.93%), Pulse Mash (16.27%), Chilies Powder (12.30%), petrol (7.43%) and Diesel (6.30%).

