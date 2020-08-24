KMBL Khushhali Microfinance Bank launches nation-wide tree plantation drive

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):The Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) Monday launched a nation-wide tree plantation drive entitled "Plant Khushhali" to help uplift the natural environment and work towards curbing climate change.

As part of the drive, KMBL employees across the country planted trees in their respective localities with saplings of guavas, jamun, and lokath fruits, according to press statement issued by the bank here.

A tree sapling was provided to all employees to plant in their homes or neighborhood parks to ensure their growth into fruit-bearing trees, it said adding this constitutes over 5,000 trees planted across Pakistan by KMBL volunteers themselves.

"In view of increasing urbanization, it is the duty of responsible corporations to address environmental concerns by engaging in initiatives of this kind.

We, at KMBL have actively adopted green and sustainable practices to help build an environmentally-conscious community all around and this plantation drive is a reflection of that, said KMBL President, Ghalib Nishtar said about the drive.

Being a huge environment-preservation enthusiast, KMBL has engaged in a series of initiatives over a period of years including tree plantation drives, initiatives in wildlife park, awareness-raising programs and the sponsorship of children campsite at Trail 5 in Islamabad.

Around the same time last year, KMBL also partnered with Punjab Forest Department to plant and maintain 6,000 plants at Changa Manga, near Lahore.

The aim is to help reduce pollution, improve air quality and alleviate the gradual ecosystem degradation in line with PM's vision for a clean and green Pakistan, the statement concluded.

