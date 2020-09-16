UrduPoint.com
KMBL Partners With United Auto For Commercial Auto Financing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:11 AM

KMBL partners with United Auto for commercial auto financing

The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has signed an MOU with United Auto Industries (Pvt) Limited to facilitate Khushhali Microfinance Bank customers with 2 wheeled and 3 wheeled vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has signed an MOU with United Auto Industries (Pvt) Limited to facilitate Khushhali Microfinance Bank customers with 2 wheeled and 3 wheeled vehicles.

Under the partnership, Khushhali Microfinance Bank customers would be able to get bikes and loaders on easy finance via Khushhali Sarsabz Karobar and Khushhali Sarmaya product lines, said a press release issued by the bank here.

Bikes or two-wheeler financing would be offered to employees of existing partners with whom KHUSHHALI MICROFINANCE BANK already has an agreement, via Sarsabz Karobar, it said adding whereas, loader or three-wheeler financing will be offered in the open market, via Khushhali Sarmaya.

"Access to transport is instrumental in ensuring individuals' participation in economic activity.

This collaboration with United Auto marks an important step towards increasing this access for our customers by going beyond the convenience of mere banking facilities. The two programs will enable customers to purchase vehicles on easy financing and thus allow them to cover their travelling needs without hassle", said Khushhali Microfinance Bank President, Ghalib Nishtar.

Financing of United Auto Industries three-wheeled loaders would be done under the category of commercial vehicle financing against each sale.

Commercial vehicle finance is a cost-effective option for micro-entrepreneurs who don't want to be left in a pile of debt to acquire a vehicle they wouldn't otherwise afford.

