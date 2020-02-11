UrduPoint.com
KMBL Signs Agreement With SAP To Acquire Audit Management System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

KMBL signs agreement with SAP to acquire Audit Management System

Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) on Monday signed an agreement with SAP to acquire Audit Management System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) on Monday signed an agreement with SAP to acquire Audit Management System.

This acquisition aims to boost the quality and effectiveness of audit process at KMBL, said a press release issued here.

The SAP is one of the largest blue chip technology company in the world. Its Audit Management System solution is capable of handling complete audit process, lifecycle, data collection, risk assessment, audit planning, execution, reporting, and follow-up.

The system is also able to support all types of audit namely operational audit, IT audit and management audit which will assist KMBL in elevating the overall audit impact with technology based insight into business risks.

The system will be implemented by TallyMarks (TM), technology consultants, who are SAP Certified Partners in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, KMBL CEO, Ghalib Nishtar said KMBL is steadily taking initiatives towards becoming digital and acquiring Audit Management System by SAP is a step in that direction and I believe this will streamline the process of passing an audit and surely increase business operations efficiency and customer satisfaction at KMBL.

The signing ceremony was attended by CEO and senior management team of KMBL, MD TallyMarks, SAP MENA representatives and Internal Audit representatives.

Khushhali has long partnered with leading companies to digitalize its operations for enhanced customer experience. Last year, KMBL entrusted C Square to deploy Contact Center/CX Solution by Genesys and Avantage CRM, which is one of the best rated solutions globally.

The Khushhali Microfinance Bank is a forerunner in the microfinance sector in Pakistan. It has served over 5 million customers over the past 19 years.

Your Thoughts and Comments

