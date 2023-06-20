KMG, Rosneft Deutschland Ink Deal on Monthly Supply of 100,000 Tonnes of Oil to Germany

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Kazakh oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Rosneft Deutschland have signed a deal on monthly supply of 100,000 tonnes of oil to the PCK Raffinerie refinery in German town Schwedt until the end of 2023, KMG said on Tuesday.

"Today we signed a contract for the supply of oil in the amount of 100,000 tonnes per month until the end of this year.

On behalf of KazMunayGas, I would like to express the interest of the Kazakh side in continuing and increasing oil supplies to Germany and thank our partners for fruitful cooperation on this issue," KMG Management board Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev said during the signing ceremony.

The oil seller is KMG subsidiary KazMunayGas Trading AG, while buyer is Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, one of the shareholders of the PCK Raffinerie refinery.