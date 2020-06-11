Knitwear exports grew by 6.74%

Knitwear exports during July-March of current financial year grew 6.74 percent, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Knitwear exports during July-March of current financial year grew 6.74 percent, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20.

The Industry sustains directly livelihood of 210,000 skilled workers and 490,000 unskilled workers.

Another 350,000 people benefit in allied cottage industries. Thus, the industry provides directly and indirectlysustenance to well over a million people.

Knitwear exports consists of knitted and processed fabrics knitted garments; knitted bed sheets, socks etc.