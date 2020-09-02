UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Knitwear Exports Increase Record 20.42%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:10 PM

Knitwear exports increase record 20.42%

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Knitwear exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 20.42% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20, Knitwear worth $315,700 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $262,159 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 25.30%, Bed wear valuing $243,196 thousand exported as compared to worth $194,089 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Towels worth $77,823 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $64,104 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Tents, cannvas and Tarpun exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 155.86%.

Tents, cannvas and Tarpun worth $12,005 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $4,692 thousand of same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July From

Recent Stories

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

7 minutes ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

46 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

46 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.