Knitwear exports increase record 20.42%

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Knitwear exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 20.42% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20, Knitwear worth $315,700 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $262,159 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 25.30%, Bed wear valuing $243,196 thousand exported as compared to worth $194,089 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Towels worth $77,823 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $64,104 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Tents, cannvas and Tarpun exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 155.86%.

Tents, cannvas and Tarpun worth $12,005 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $4,692 thousand of same period of last year.

