UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Knitwear Exports Increase Record 20.92 Per Cent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Knitwear exports increase record 20.92 per cent

Knitwear exports during first nine months of FY 2020-21 grew by 20.92 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Knitwear exports during first nine months of FY 2020-21 grew by 20.92 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 20-21, Knitwear worth US $ 2,780,884 were exported as compared to worth US $ 2,299,800 of the same period last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 16.50 per cent, worth US $ 2,052,260 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,761,654 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Towels exports increased by 16.84 per cent, worth US $ 692,111 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 592,370 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Tents, canvas and Tarpulin exports increased by 23.46 per cent, worth Us $ 89,159 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 72,216 of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Minimum Faqh-i-Jafria Fitrana fixed at Rs 300 per ..

6 minutes ago

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboar ..

6 minutes ago

Brazil reports 3,472 coronavirus deaths

6 minutes ago

Body recovered from canal in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Seven held over power theft in sialkot

8 minutes ago

Japan declares virus emergency three months before ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.