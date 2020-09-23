Knitwear exports increase record 4.43%

Knitwear exports during first two months of current fiscal year grew by 4.43 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-August, Knitwear worth US $ 564,295 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 540,382 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 5.93 per cent, Bed wear valuing US $ 424,187 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 400,445 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Towels worth US $ 133,105 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 125,566 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Tents, Canvas and Tarpulin manufactures exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 89.64 per cent.

Tents, Canvas and Tarpulin worth US $ 19,506 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $10,286 thousand of same period of last year.

