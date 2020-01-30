Knitwear exports increases 7.59% in first five months of FY 2019-20

Knitwear exports from the country during first six months of current financial year grew by 7.59 per cent as compared to exports of the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Knitwear exports from the country during first six months of current financial year grew by 7.59 per cent as compared to exports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-December 2019, Knitwear exports worth US $ 1,587,534 million was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,475,576 million during same period last year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 3.16 per cent, Bed wear valuing US $1,197,967 million was exported as compared to worth US $ 1,161,246 million last year.

Meanwhile, Towels worth US $378,846 million were also exported in first six months of current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $378,017 million last year.