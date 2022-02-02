Knitwear exports witness 35.21% increase

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Knitwear exports during the first six months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 35.21 % as compared to exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 2021, Knitwear worth US$2,500,461 exported, as compared to exports of $1,849,596 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Readymade garments increased by 22.93 %, of US $1,831,856 as compared to the exports of US $1,490,157 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Bed wear exports also increased by 19.04% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$1,659,646 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$1,394,182.

During the period under review, Towels exports increased by 17.54 %, worth US$ 523,868 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 445,697 of the same period of last year.