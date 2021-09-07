Knitwear exports witnessed record increase 24.40%

The exports of Knitwear during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 24.40 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of Knitwear during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 24.40 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Knitwear worth US $ 392,734 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 315,700 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear were increased by 8.28 percent, worth the US $ 263,343 were exported as compared to worth the US $ 243,198 of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Readymade garments increased by 9.83 percent, worth the US $ 301,188 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 274,237 of the same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other textile materials exports increased by 17.98 percent as worth US $ 57,537 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 48,769 of the same period of last year.

