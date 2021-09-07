UrduPoint.com

Knitwear Exports Witnessed Record Increase 24.40%

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:01 PM

Knitwear exports witnessed record increase 24.40%

The exports of Knitwear during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 24.40 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of Knitwear during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 24.40 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Knitwear worth US $ 392,734 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 315,700 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear were increased by 8.28 percent, worth the US $ 263,343 were exported as compared to worth the US $ 243,198 of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Readymade garments increased by 9.83 percent, worth the US $ 301,188 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 274,237 of the same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other textile materials exports increased by 17.98 percent as worth US $ 57,537 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 48,769 of the same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July Textile From

Recent Stories

Rain lashes capital city; gives respite to citizen ..

Rain lashes capital city; gives respite to citizens from sweltering heat

34 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

35 seconds ago
 RDA takes solid steps for facilitation of citizens ..

RDA takes solid steps for facilitation of citizens

36 seconds ago
 CTP committed to improve traffic flow at city road ..

CTP committed to improve traffic flow at city roads

38 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi gearing up to host 18th edition of ADIHE ..

Abu Dhabi gearing up to host 18th edition of ADIHEX 2021

17 minutes ago
 Brick kilns not using zigzag technology to be demo ..

Brick kilns not using zigzag technology to be demolish

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.