Knitwear worth $1.320 billion exported in five months of FY 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Knitwear exports from the country during first five months of current financial year grew by 8.69% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2019 about 51,240 thousand dozen knitwear worth $1.320 billion were exported as compared the exports of 48,315 thousand dozen valuing $1.215 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, readymade garments exports from the country during the period under review also grew by 13.19% as country fetched $1.156 billion by exporting about 26,181 thousand dozen of readymade garments as compared the exports of 19,225 thousand dozen valuing $1.021 billion of same period of last year.

During the period under review, textile group exports from the country increased by 4.68% as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year as textile products worth over $5.763 billion were exported as compared to exports of $5.506 billion of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, on month on month basis, textile exports from the country also grew by 7.03% in November, 2019 as it was recoded at $1.177 billion as against the exports of $1.

099 billion of same month of last year.However, it was down by 3.10 % as compared with the month of October, 2019 as textile products worth $1.214 billion exported in previous month, the data reveled.

During the period under review 206,971 metric tons of bed wear worth $1.013 billion exported as against the exports of 180,960 metric tons valuing $968.151 million of same period of last year.

Where as about 76,210 metric tons tons of towels worth $317.484 million also exported during the period under review as against the exports of 74,657 metric tons valuing $314.348 million of same period of last year, it added.

In last five months, cotton cloth valuing $847.106 million exported as compared the exports of $880.050 million of same period of last year, it was decrease by 3.74%.

The other textile commodities which witnessed increase in their respective exports included raw cotton 3.67%, cotton yarn 2.87%, cotton carded or combed 100% and yarn other then cotton 2.81%.

The textile products that observed negative trend in their exports during the period under review included cotton cloth 3.74%, tents and canvas 1.41% and made up articles decreased by 6.25%.