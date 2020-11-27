Knitwear worth$1.183 billion exported in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The exports of knitwear during first four months of current financial year grew by 12.30% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July- October 2020-21 about 24,425 thousand dozens of knitwear worth $1.183 billion exported as against the exports of 40,837 thousand dozen valuing $1.053 billion of same period last year Meanwhile, exports of ready made garments from the country during period under review witnessed about 4.6% growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 11,378 thousand dozens of ready made garments valuing $947.419 million exported during the period from July-October, 2020-21 as against the exports of 20,850 thousand dozens valuing $905.243 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, about 149,937 metric tons of bed wear costing $899.558 million exported during first four months of current financial year as compared to exports of 166,268 metric tons valuing $818.129 million of same period last year, it added.

The exports of bed wear during last four months witnessed about 9.

95% growth as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, country also earned $195.662 million by exporting other textile material as compared the exports of $126.810 million of same period of last year, it added.

The data reveled that exports of other textile material witnessed bout 54.30% growth in last four months of current financial year as against the exports of the same period last year.

It may be recalled here that textile group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year grew by 3.78% as compared the exports of the same period of last year.

During the period under review, textile products worth $4.795 billion exported as compared the exports of $4.586 billion of same period of last year, it added.

However, exports of raw cotton, cotton yarn and cotton carded remained on down track during first four months of current financial year as compared the same period of last year.

On month on month basis, textile group exports posted 6.18% growth in October, 2020 as compared the same months of last year, it added.