Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a great vision for lowering down the cost of production in industry and ease of doing business because higher cost of doing business is one of the major causes of decline in our national exports, said Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Sheikh Umer Rehan

He said this while talking to a gathering of industrialists and business leaders along with Patron-in-chief of KATI S.M.Muneer, in a luncheon given by former SVP of KATI Salman Aslam in the honor of S.M.Muneer, said a statement on Tuesday.

Patron-in-chief of KATI S.

M.Muneer appreciated the initiatives taken by the government to respond reservations of business community.

S.M.Muneer said that national economy was facing great challenges it was well-needed to take business community into confidence and the government had come a step forward in this regard.

'Recently the Federal government reached the business community and hopefully these efforts will bring positive changes' he added.

The luncheon was also attended by Khalid Tawab, Zubair Chhaya, DC Korangi Shaharyar Memon, and other prominent businessmen of Karachi.