Korangi Association of Trade and Industry sees CPFTA-II as great export opportunity

Leadership of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking efforts for implementation of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II) from 1st December this year and hoped that it will help boost the country's exports

In a joint statement here on Thursday, KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput and vice President Syed Wajid Hussain said this would be a great opportunity for expanding the exports volume and as a step forward to a Pakistan's balanced trade relations with China.

KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan recalled that in October this year Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to China, had made tremendous efforts for the trade agreement which showed that increasing the country's exports was on the top of his priorities.

The KATI leaders said there was a great potential and we just need a right direction and appropriate opportunities. After execution of this agreement, not only the exports would expand but it prove a great leap in technology transfer, industrialization, employment opportunities and in improving trade balance of the country.

They emphasized that more support was required for SMEs sector for expansion of exports and sustainable economic growth.