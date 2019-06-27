Korangi Association of Trade and Industry welcomes Qatar investment

Leaders of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has welcomed the investment and bailout by Qatar and applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his government's fruitful diplomatic efforts for economic prosperity of the country

In a joint statement here on Wednesday, KATI's Patron-in-Chief, S.M.Muneer, President Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman and Vice President said Qatar is Pakistan's brethren Muslim country and Pak-Qatar relations were broad based.

S.M.Muneer congratulated the Prime Minister on a successful state visit of Emir of Qatar. In hard economic situation, Imran Khan played a remarkable role to get cooperation of our time-tested friends and promoted economic relations with the world.

Danish Khan said that after China, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, the Prime Minister successfully brought Qatar into the fold that Pakistan had a great economic potentials.

He also suggested that for long-term economic stability, the government should put efforts to bring investment in industrial sector and it should be the part of our diplomacy. He also urged that as Qatar offered employment opportunities for Pakistani manpower, the government should craft a comprehensive strategy to get maximum benefit of this offer.