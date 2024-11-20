The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Wednesday shown keen interest in visiting the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in diverse sectors of its growing economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Wednesday shown keen interest in visiting the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in diverse sectors of its growing economy.

The traders and industrialists from KATI expressed their interest for that matter during a meeting with Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who highlighted extraordinary business, trade and investment opportunities in five major economic sectors including agriculture & agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism and ICT.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal said the Government of Ethiopia has undertaken the Home Grown economic reforms which had shown promising results, addressing macro-economic imbalances, increasing productivity, creating ease of doing business and providing a conducive environment for attracting the foreign direct investment.

He said the capital city of Ethiopia—Addis Ababa is a third diplomatic hub hosting a number of international conferences every year including the African Union Summit.

“This shows the strategic importance of Ethiopia and safe and secure environment for the global citizens.”

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for hosting the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa in May 2025, which would eventually give a major boost to the bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said Ethiopia offered a comparative advantage to the Pakistani investors in terms of strategic location, cheap, clean and green energy, skilled labour and on top of that full fledge support from the Government.

“Let us work together to achieve common interest of enhancing trade relations between our two countries that enjoy brotherly relations for the last 66 years,” he remarked.

Honorary Consul General of the FDR Ethiopia in Karachi Ibrahim Tawab also addressed the business community and urged them to penetrate in the Ethiopian market which has a huge trade and investment potential.

KATI’s President Junaid Naqi said the business community of Korangi is looking forward to the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, assuring the Ambassador of leading a delegation from KATI to the event.

Later, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula planted a sapling at KATI along with its President as a follow up to the joint tree plantation drive launched by the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad and KATI under the Green Legacy Initiative of Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.