Korea Development Bank (KDB) raises US$ 475 mln by selling bonds in Australia

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Wednesday it has raised US$475 million, or 700 million Australian dollars, by selling debts in the Australian bond market as part of efforts to secure liquidity.

Of the five-year 700 million Australian dollars worth of kangaroo bonds, 500 million Australian dollars worth of the bonds carries an interest rate equivalent to the Australian swap rate plus a risk premium of 0.78 percentage point, KDB said.

The remaining 200 million Australian dollars worth of bonds carries a fixed interest rate of 1.5725 percent, KDB said.

Kangaroo bonds refer to debt denominated in Australian dollars and issued by non-residents in the Australian domestic market.