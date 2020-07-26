UrduPoint.com
Korea Hands Over Grant $ 800,000 To Pakistan Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Korea hands over grant $ 800,000 to Pakistan against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Government of Korea's on Saturday extended its cooperation with Pakistan and handed over a grant of 800,000 USD to fight against COVID-19.

Korean Envoy to Pakistan, Kwak Sang Kyu, called on Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed in his office here on Saturday and extended his support in fight against coronavirus.

The Ambassador lauded Pakistan's effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken to combat Locust swarms, said a statement issued by Ministry of Economic Division here.

Kwak Sang Kyu said that the Korean grant in shape of Cash and Equipment will be provided through World Health Organization (WHO) to support mitigation measures against COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Korean companies (K- Water, KEN) have also contributed shares in the grant.

The Secretary Economic Affairs Division informed about the steps being taken by the government to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19.

The Ambassador hoped that the grant assistance will be instrumental in effectively containing the spread of COVID-19 and providing a relief to Pakistan health care sector.

He reiterated that under the Bilateral Framework Arrangements, the Korean Government will continue to support Pakistan in different sectors like Health, Information Technology, Energy (solar) and Communication (Roads). He renewed strong commitment of the Government of Korea towards further strengthening and expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The Secretary thanked the Korean Government for the continued support to Pakistan especially during difficult times. He reiterated the resolve of the government of Pakistan to further solidify the economic cooperation between the two countries.

