Korea To Provide Seed Potato To Pakistan For Producing Virus-free Seed
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Republic of Korea under its Technical Cooperation Projects (TCP) would provide 160,000 tons of certified seed potatoes to Pakistan during five years.
The initiative maiming at to ensure the availability of virus-free seeds potatoes and contributing significantly to the agricultural sector development, said Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that four aeroponics greenhouses, 32 screenhouses and supplying a cold store and 100 KW solar systems to meet goals would also be established.
The PARC) in collaboration with Korean Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) was working on aeroponic technology, which will transform Pakistan's potato production, he added.
PARC-KOPIA were also working for achieving self-sufficiency in potato seeds, which would reduce the reliance on imported seeds.
He further informed that only 2% of Pakistan's potato seed requirement was being fulfilled locally and we relied on importing 98% of its seed demand.
With the implementation of this cutting-edge facility, Pakistan is poised to achieve self-sufficiency in potato seed production, he added.
Dr Ali said that the aeroponic technology, which can yield 50 to 60 potato seeds per plant compared to just five from conventional methods.
Pakistan currently imports 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes of potato seeds yearly due to low-quality local seeds, straining farmers who can't afford better options and resulting in lower yields, he added.
He said that projects worth over $8 million for livestock and smart farming set to launch in 2025, which would help to transform local agriculture and livestock sectors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Business
-
Political stability guarantees sound economy: Malik44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's economic prospects look promising : Meher2 hours ago
-
Colombo Port records over 27 pct increase in transshipment volumes in January6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 20249 hours ago
-
Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar20 hours ago
-
CDA Chairman assures to address issues of business community24 hours ago
-
Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Jan 311 day ago
-
U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrolls1 day ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,700 to Rs.216,000 per tola1 day ago
-
Türkiye, Greece look to higher trade volume1 day ago
-
China's internet sector sees steady growth in 20231 day ago